It is prepared using 18 different spices

Foodies in Swat are heading to restaurants for fried fish to get their necessary protein quota.

The restaurants first marinate the fish with 18 different spices and then fry it. Trout and Swati fish are most in demand.

A fish caught from farm waters can be bought for Rs400 per

kilogramme.

Fish caught from the Swat river is available for Rs1,000/kg while a normal-sized trout fish is for Rs2,000/kg.