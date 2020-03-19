Support funds will be used for the people: Asad Umar

Daily wagers are the biggest concern, he says

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the stock market is not a big concern right now as it is part of a global trend and stock markets around the world are falling apart because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview, he said that the government will be spending the support fund on the people of Pakistan rather than keeping it just for the stock exchange. However, the biggest concern for the government right now is daily wagers because they will be the ones most affected in a lockdown, he added.

He spoke about his interaction with Pakistani students taken care of in China and about the facilities provided to students there.