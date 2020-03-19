Sindh govt’s responsible for providing daily wage earners food: Bilawal

Says all employers have to pay salaries on timePakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed on the importance of self isolation and said that Sindh government is moving towards a lockdown due to the coronovirus pandemic.He was speaking at a press conference on Thursday.He said it is the Sindh government's responsibility to provide food to daily wage earners if a 15-day off has been announced across the province.Bilawal said no employer will be allowed to cut wages and the government will make sure companies disburse salaries on time.Pakistan will have to deal with the coronovirus as well as the economic conditions developing due to a lockdown, he said, adding that the virus has to be fought together.