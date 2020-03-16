Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Sindh CM urges people to stay home, practice social distancing

Posted: Mar 16, 2020
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
27 cases tested positive in Sindh, 61 positive in Taftan

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah briefed the media on Monday regarding coronavirus cases in the province and their efforts to deal with the pandemic.

Shah said a majority of coronavirus patients in Sindh had a travel history to different countries. He said that any local transmission of the virus needed to be reconfirmed.

The Sindh government in collaboration with the Indus Hospital has ordered 10,000 testing kits, according to the chief minister. But the real issue is using those kits and equipment.

The resources to test each and every one are limited, he said.

Shah urged the masses to stay home and practice social distancing. He said this would reduce the chances of transmission of the virus.
Some American stores run out of halal meat,wheat, rice
You can now lodge online complaints for electricity problems
Islamabad mayor wants to be cleaned
Peshawar university wants to know whose pet will win
Coronavirus Sindh govt advisory for public in Sindhi
