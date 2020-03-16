Sindh CM urges people to stay home, practice social distancing

27 cases tested positive in Sindh, 61 positive in Taftan

Shah said a majority of coronavirus patients in Sindh had a travel history to different countries. He said that any local transmission of the virus needed to be reconfirmed.

The Sindh government in collaboration with the Indus Hospital has ordered 10,000 testing kits, according to the chief minister. But the real issue is using those kits and equipment.

The resources to test each and every one are limited, he said.

Shah urged the masses to stay home and practice social distancing. He said this would reduce the chances of transmission of the virus.