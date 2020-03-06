Remembering Mala Begum on her 20th death anniversary

She was born in Faisalabad on November 9, 1939

She was born in Faisalabad on November 9, 1939. In the 1960s, Mala was a 'hit pair for singing duet film songs' with singer Ahmed Rushdi and they had numerous hits.

She sang many super hit songs in her two-decade career in the 1960s and 1970s. Mala's career suffered with the arrival of Runa Laila in the Pakistani film industry.

She died in Lahore on March 6, 1990 and today is her 20th death anniversary