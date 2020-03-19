Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Rawalpindi shopkeeper teaches you how to clean your mobile phones

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
It can prevent the spread of coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise, experts urge people to clean their hands and their belongings.

Your mobile phone is almost always in your hand and it is important to keep it clean as it can transmit the virus from one place to another and eventually make you ill.

It is very easy to clean your phone: take a bowl of water with soap, dip a piece of cloth in that bowl and then use the cloth to clean the surface of your mobile phone.

Shopkeepers use CTC sprays to keep mobile phones clean.
