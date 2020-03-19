Rawalpindi shopkeeper teaches you how to clean your mobile phones

It can prevent the spread of coronavirus

Your mobile phone is almost always in your hand and it is important to keep it clean as it can transmit the virus from one place to another and eventually make you ill.

It is very easy to clean your phone: take a bowl of water with soap, dip a piece of cloth in that bowl and then use the cloth to clean the surface of your mobile phone.

Shopkeepers use CTC sprays to keep mobile phones clean.