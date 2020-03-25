Rawalpindi goes into lockdown amid coronavirus fears

People appreciate measures taken to prevent the coronavirus spread

All shops, markets and commercial activities were closed in Rawalpindi following the announcement of a lockdown in Punjab. People are staying inside their houses and the streets are empty.

Raja Bazar, Barra market, Commercial Market, Saddar and other places in the city remained closed on Tuesday. Police were patrolling the streets to make sure that people don't gather anywhere.

Citizens voiced their satisfaction over the measures taken by the government. There would be more chances of the coronavirus spread had the government not imposed a lockdown, they said.

However, all the medical and general stores are open in the city.