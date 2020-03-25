Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Rawalpindi goes into lockdown amid coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
People appreciate measures taken to prevent the coronavirus spread

All shops, markets and commercial activities were closed in Rawalpindi following the announcement of a lockdown in Punjab. People are staying inside their houses and the streets are empty.

Raja Bazar, Barra market, Commercial Market, Saddar and other places in the city remained closed on Tuesday. Police were patrolling the streets to make sure that people don't gather anywhere.

Citizens voiced their satisfaction over the measures taken by the government. There would be more chances of the coronavirus spread had the government not imposed a lockdown, they said.

However, all the medical and general stores are open in the city.
FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Is coronavirus really a virus or a conspiracy?
Is coronavirus really a virus or a conspiracy?
No examinations in Pakistan until June 1: education minister
No examinations in Pakistan until June 1: education minister
This shop is producing face mask for brides in Peshawar
This shop is producing face mask for brides in Peshawar
There’re 96 patients of coronavirus in Punjab, says CM Buzdar
There’re 96 patients of coronavirus in Punjab, says CM Buzdar
Beauty parlors face losses due to social distancing
Beauty parlors face losses due to social distancing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.