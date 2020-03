Coronavirus pandemic halts sporting activity across the globe

Chief Executive PCB Waseem Khan held a press conference on Tuesday in which he announced that the PCB, in consultation with all the franchises ,has decided to postpone the semi-finals and finals of this year's PSL. The decision is taken due to the coronavirus crisis in the country and the rise of confirmed cases in Sindh and Punjab. Preventive measures were taken for all the players and officials that were taking part in the PSL, he added.