No visitors at Multan’s Hussain Agahi market despite shops open

People are advised not to visit markets

Mulstan's Hussain Agahi market remains empty as there are no visitors to purchase bridal clothes and other items.

This is because of the coronavirus pandemic and the government's advisory against public gatherings.

A shopkeeper told Samaa TV that there are no visitors in the market because wedding halls have been shut down and people are not holding any functions.

Another shop owner said they are not earning anything due to which they are unable to pay workers.

If the situation stays the same then they will have to shut down their shops, he added.