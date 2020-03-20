No sanitisation facilities available at Islamabad’s ATMs or shops

Bio-metric verification is on-going for local funds transferThere are no precautionary measures being taken to sanitize ATMs or shops with biometric fund transfer facilities in Islamabad.Clients have no way to clean their hands before using the devices. ATMs and other machines where people have to give their fingerprints can transmit the coronavirus.A resident of the city said banks should have been instructed to provide sanitizers at ATMs and shopkeepers should provide facilities for customers to wash their hands.