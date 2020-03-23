Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

No more than 20 people allowed in this Islamabad bakery

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Customers are advised to stay away from the counter

To stop the spread of coronavirus, a bakery in Islamabad has put a limit of 20 people at a time. Sanitizers have been placed at entrances.

Each customer entering the shop will have to clean their hands with sanitizer. The management has put markers on the ground for people to stay away from the counters. This has been done to make sure that no one touches the shelves. Visitors say that these precautionary measures will not only keep customers safe but also the people working there.
FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
14 Pakistan labs have free coronavirus testing: Dr Zafar Mirza
14 Pakistan labs have free coronavirus testing: Dr Zafar Mirza
No examinations in Pakistan until June 1: education minister
No examinations in Pakistan until June 1: education minister
Is coronavirus really a virus or a conspiracy?
Is coronavirus really a virus or a conspiracy?
There’re 96 patients of coronavirus in Punjab, says CM Buzdar
There’re 96 patients of coronavirus in Punjab, says CM Buzdar
This shop is producing face mask for brides in Peshawar
This shop is producing face mask for brides in Peshawar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.