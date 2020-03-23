No more than 20 people allowed in this Islamabad bakery

Customers are advised to stay away from the counter

To stop the spread of coronavirus, a bakery in Islamabad has put a limit of 20 people at a time. Sanitizers have been placed at entrances.

Each customer entering the shop will have to clean their hands with sanitizer. The management has put markers on the ground for people to stay away from the counters. This has been done to make sure that no one touches the shelves. Visitors say that these precautionary measures will not only keep customers safe but also the people working there.