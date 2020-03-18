Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

No examinations in Pakistan until June 1: education minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Educational institution closure extension will be announced by March 27

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood held a press conference on Wednesday in which announced that all examinations either by government boards or private ones have been postponed till June 1.

Exams will take place between June 1 and July 15 and the schedule will be shared with students beforehand. A decision on the extension of closure of educational institutions will be announced on March 27, he added.

He also said in a press conference that no teachers or staff have to be present at school, college or university until the institution requires any assistance from them. The ministry of education has instructed the schools to provide video lectures and e-learning facilities for their students and there will be courses that will be broadcast on PTV to catch up with course outlines and prepare for upcoming examinations, the federal minister added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus outbreak, Disease
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
14 Pakistan labs have free coronavirus testing: Dr Zafar Mirza
14 Pakistan labs have free coronavirus testing: Dr Zafar Mirza
Watch: The dos and don’ts of dealing with coronavirus
Watch: The dos and don’ts of dealing with coronavirus
Some American stores run out of halal meat,wheat, rice
Some American stores run out of halal meat,wheat, rice
You can now lodge online complaints for electricity problems
You can now lodge online complaints for electricity problems
Islamabad mayor wants the city to be cleaned
Islamabad mayor wants the city to be cleaned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.