No examinations in Pakistan until June 1: education minister

Educational institution closure extension will be announced by March 27

Exams will take place between June 1 and July 15 and the schedule will be shared with students beforehand. A decision on the extension of closure of educational institutions will be announced on March 27, he added.

He also said in a press conference that no teachers or staff have to be present at school, college or university until the institution requires any assistance from them. The ministry of education has instructed the schools to provide video lectures and e-learning facilities for their students and there will be courses that will be broadcast on PTV to catch up with course outlines and prepare for upcoming examinations, the federal minister added.