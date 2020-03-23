Multan: Panic buying creates flour and sugar shortage

People stocking up because of coronavirus fears

Markets and malls have been shut down because of the fear of coronavirus in Multan. The people have start panicking and started stock piling sugar and wheat andflour which has caused their shortage. Utility stores around the city are functioning and have all other items available other than these two.

People are marching towards the utility stores in bulk and there is probability that the items available on stores may start falling short in the next few days.