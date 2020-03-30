Mardan policeman who contracted coronavirus has a message for you

Urges people to stay home

The Mardan operations SP, Waqar Azeem, announced in a video message that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He has placed his entire team in self-isolation and is also isolating himself.

I didn't have a choice, I had to go out to do my duty, said the SP. But if you can stay home, then please do, he urged. The doctors, policemen and other officials going out in the field have to do it to keep the people safe, but the people can keep them safe by staying home, he said.

He said to curb the spread of this virus, people must stay home and practice social distancing. Do it for your children and families, he said.