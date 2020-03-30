Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Mardan policeman who contracted coronavirus has a message for you

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Urges people to stay home

The Mardan operations SP, Waqar Azeem, announced in a video message that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He has placed his entire team in self-isolation and is also isolating himself.

I didn't have a choice, I had to go out to do my duty, said the SP. But if you can stay home, then please do, he urged. The doctors, policemen and other officials going out in the field have to do it to keep the people safe, but the people can keep them safe by staying home, he said.

He said to curb the spread of this virus, people must stay home and practice social distancing. Do it for your children and families, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus mardan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Rain surprises Karachi Wednesday afternoon
Watch: Rain surprises Karachi Wednesday afternoon
Saylani Welfare distributing rations door-to-door during lockdown
Saylani Welfare distributing rations door-to-door during lockdown
No more than 20 people allowed in this Islamabad bakery
No more than 20 people allowed in this Islamabad bakery
What Maria B doesn’t understand about privilege and accountability
What Maria B doesn’t understand about privilege and accountability
How surgical masks are created in Islamabad factories
How surgical masks are created in Islamabad factories
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.