Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Islamabad universities to provide online education system for students

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
HEC advises all institutions to get learning management system

After the closure of universities due to coronavirus fears, the chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has advised universities to develop a learning management system.

This management system will equip them with methods of e-teaching. Courses will be taught online for the convenience of students. The HEC has formed a team that will be assisting universities with e-learning.

This initiative will also have a databank where all tutorials and lectures will be saved and shared. TV channels will also be used for educational purposes and teaching courses. The HEC will make sure that there is complete access to information even in areas with poor internet connections.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Some American stores run out of halal meat,wheat, rice
Some American stores run out of halal meat,wheat, rice
You can now lodge online complaints for electricity problems
You can now lodge online complaints for electricity problems
Islamabad mayor wants the city to be cleaned
Islamabad mayor wants the city to be cleaned
Peshawar university wants to know whose pet will win
Peshawar university wants to know whose pet will win
Coronavirus Sindh govt advisory for public in Sindhi
Coronavirus Sindh govt advisory for public in Sindhi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.