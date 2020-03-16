Islamabad universities to provide online education system for students

HEC advises all institutions to get learning management system

After the closure of universities due to coronavirus fears, the chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has advised universities to develop a learning management system.

This management system will equip them with methods of e-teaching. Courses will be taught online for the convenience of students. The HEC has formed a team that will be assisting universities with e-learning.

This initiative will also have a databank where all tutorials and lectures will be saved and shared. TV channels will also be used for educational purposes and teaching courses. The HEC will make sure that there is complete access to information even in areas with poor internet connections.