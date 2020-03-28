Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

How surgical masks are created in Islamabad factories

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Here's the step by step process

The coronavirus has spread throughout Pakistan and with its spread the demand of surgical masks has also increased. These masks are commonly used by doctors and surgeons to prevent alien objects from going into their mouths while treating patients.

This Islamabad factory makes these masks and there are some precautionary measures and steps they follow to produce it. No worker or staff is allowed inside until they have covered their body completely, body temperatures are checked and hands sanitized.

Green fabric and white filters are cut into equal proportions using machinery at first. Threads are then sanitized and attached to the filter. The mask is sent for packing after all the elements are sewn together.

The factory owners believe that if the resources are available they can create enough masks to fulfill the on growing demand in the country.
FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus face masks Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Indus hospital, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Isolation, Quarantine, Disease
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Is coronavirus really a virus or a conspiracy?
Is coronavirus really a virus or a conspiracy?
Beauty parlors face losses due to social distancing
Beauty parlors face losses due to social distancing
Watch: Rain surprises Karachi Wednesday afternoon
Watch: Rain surprises Karachi Wednesday afternoon
No more than 20 people allowed in this Islamabad bakery
No more than 20 people allowed in this Islamabad bakery
Districts in Karachi with known cases of coronavirus
Districts in Karachi with known cases of coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.