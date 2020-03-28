How surgical masks are created in Islamabad factories

Here's the step by step process

This Islamabad factory makes these masks and there are some precautionary measures and steps they follow to produce it. No worker or staff is allowed inside until they have covered their body completely, body temperatures are checked and hands sanitized.

Green fabric and white filters are cut into equal proportions using machinery at first. Threads are then sanitized and attached to the filter. The mask is sent for packing after all the elements are sewn together.

The factory owners believe that if the resources are available they can create enough masks to fulfill the on growing demand in the country.