Entry routes to Islamabad sealed

Army, police checking ID cards

Entry routes to Islamabad have been sealed and motorists are being turned back.

The police and Pakistan Army have set up check posts and are checking ID cards before allowing people to enter the capital.

People who are ill and journalists are not subject to this checking.

Islamabad has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, banning the gathering of more than four people. Most of the country is currently under lockdown as Pakistan battles the coronavirus. The global pandemic has already claimed eight lives in Pakistan and infected over 1,000 people.