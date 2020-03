Saddar is most affected

Saddar has the most known cases, with about 41 reported cases. After that Gulshan-e-Iqbal has second most number of cases with 15. Nazimabad has reported 10 coronavirus cases, Gulberg and Jamshed Town have nine positive cases and Liaquatabad has seven known cases of the virus. Malir has four cases, North Karachi and Gadap have three cases while Orangi has one known case reported so far.