Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Delivery services to be used to provide rations: Sindh minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Says government is preparing for a lockdown situation

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah said on Friday the provincial government was preparing for a lockdown situation.

Social welfare organisations like Edhi and Cheepa, and all food and courier delivery services would be used to provide rations to people, he said at a press conference in Karachi.

The provincial government stands by PM Imran Khan and is ready to provide any assistance, Shah said.

The PPP has placed politics and criticism into quarantine and it will take them back once the situation gets under control, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
cleaning mobile phones in Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
14 Pakistan labs have free coronavirus testing: Dr Zafar Mirza
14 Pakistan labs have free coronavirus testing: Dr Zafar Mirza
No examinations in Pakistan until June 1: education minister
No examinations in Pakistan until June 1: education minister
Ask the expert: How many cases caught COVID-19 in Karachi?
Ask the expert: How many cases caught COVID-19 in Karachi?
Sindh govt's responsible for providing daily wage earners food: Bilawal
Sindh govt’s responsible for providing daily wage earners food: Bilawal
Watch: The dos and don’ts of dealing with coronavirus
Watch: The dos and don’ts of dealing with coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.