Delivery services to be used to provide rations: Sindh minister

Says government is preparing for a lockdown situation

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah said on Friday the provincial government was preparing for a lockdown situation.

Social welfare organisations like Edhi and Cheepa, and all food and courier delivery services would be used to provide rations to people, he said at a press conference in Karachi.

The provincial government stands by PM Imran Khan and is ready to provide any assistance, Shah said.

The PPP has placed politics and criticism into quarantine and it will take them back once the situation gets under control, he added.