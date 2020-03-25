CM Punjab announces special allowance for medical staff

All prisoners to be screened

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held a press conference on Wednesday to update the media about the steps taken by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus. He announced that prisoners in different jails will be screened for the virus and some tested too. The provincial government has asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to provide a list of people to be screened for the virus because CAA workers were in contact with people coming from abroad.

CM Buzdar announced special risk allowance for the medical staff and health workers. They will get an allowance that will be equal to their one month's salary, he added. He urged people to practice social distancing and to look after the needy.