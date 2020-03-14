Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
14 Pakistan labs have free coronavirus testing: Dr Zafar Mirza

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Says you can only be tested if you meet criteria

Pakistan has limited testing kits for COVID-19, says Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

He insisted that only those people who possess symptoms of the virus or have recently travelled should get tested. The government is providing 14 laboratories the kits to test for the virus. These laboratories will test people for free. However, these tests can not take place only for self satisfaction said Dr Mirza.

He added that some private laboratories are testing for COVID-19 without having authorised testing kits. People are advised not to waste money on those tests because the only way to identify the coronavirus in a person is through the PCR testing kits.

