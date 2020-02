They dream of representing Pakistan at an international level

Islamabad's young people are taking over the streets with their skating skills.

They are training themselves so that they can skate at an international level.

One of the skaters said she wants to learn this sport so that she represents her country at an international forum.

Another skater said that she trains for two hours every day so that she can become a professional skater.

Their trainer said that this is a healthy activity.