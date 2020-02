Experts said dust from the same ship caused Keamari deaths

Footage of workers leveling soybean dust without the use of any preventive measures, such as face masks, on the same ship that was earlier said to be the cause of the gas leak in Karachi was obtained by SAMAA TV on Thursday.

In a letter to the Karachi commissioner, the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences said it had collected the blood and urine samples of people, and soybean dust from the Keamari area.