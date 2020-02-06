Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
What is doxxing?

Posted: Feb 6, 2020
Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Doxing is short for “dropping docs” or documents and has become one of the most dangerous things on the internet.

Hareem Shah, Sarmad Khoosat and Qandeel Baloch have all been doxxed in this common revenge tactic.

A number of hackers used it in the 1990s. They get someone’s personal data and published it online so everyone can see. Hackers can then accesses information from anyone’s social media, blogs, old websites, forums and web discussions or online games.

What does a dox include?
Personal photos
CNIC number
Phone numbers
Social media profiles
Credit card and banking info
Home address and name

What to do if you’ve been doxxed?

It’s illegal under the PECA and punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs5 million.

What should you do if you’re being doxxed?

Contact the FIA. If you are a man, it might be easier as several women have stated that the process can often be tedious, but reporting the crime is better than taking things into your own hands.

Log on to the FIA’s website and then wait for someone to reach out to you.

Remember to be careful about what you share, who you share it with and where. Your safety starts with you and your password is yours. No one has the right to it, be it your husband or mother.

Faisalabad student invented smart shoe for blind
 
