A quick weather update from northern Pakistan

Weather in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir turned cold after rainfall in different cities. Rain was reported in AJK's Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley and Mirpur.

It rained in Swat's Kalam Valley, Malam Jabba and Mingora. The Pakistan meteorological department has said that it will continue raining in Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Thandiani, Ayubian and Havelian for two more days.