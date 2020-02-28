Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Watch: Faisalabad pharmacy robbed by men pretending to buy masks

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
They stole Rs80,000

A Faisalabad pharmacy was robbed by men pretending to buy masks on Friday.

The pharmacy is located in Al Masoom Town. CCTV footage of the incident shows two men entering the pharmacy and showing the man behind the counter a picture of masks on his phone.

When the man brings the mask out and asks for money, the robber calls over his accomplices outside and pulls out a gun.

One of the people working at the pharmacy told SAMAA TV that the robbers stole approximately Rs80,000.

The four thieves, two of whom stayed outside to keep watch, then fled on their bikes.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the thieves.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man gets robbed at ATM after leaving door unlocked
Karachi man gets robbed at ATM after leaving door unlocked
Face masks get expensive in Quetta amid coronavirus panic
Face masks get expensive in Quetta amid coronavirus panic
'Rival artist employed bloggers to spread hate for PSL5 anthem'
‘Rival artist employed bloggers to spread hate for PSL5 anthem’
Jones cleans the dug out and Shoaib's tweet
Jones cleans the dug out and Shoaib’s tweet
Umar Akmal admits to meeting a bookie
Umar Akmal admits to meeting a bookie
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.