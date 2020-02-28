Watch: Faisalabad pharmacy robbed by men pretending to buy masks

They stole Rs80,000

A Faisalabad pharmacy was robbed by men pretending to buy masks on Friday.

The pharmacy is located in Al Masoom Town. CCTV footage of the incident shows two men entering the pharmacy and showing the man behind the counter a picture of masks on his phone.

When the man brings the mask out and asks for money, the robber calls over his accomplices outside and pulls out a gun.

One of the people working at the pharmacy told SAMAA TV that the robbers stole approximately Rs80,000.

The four thieves, two of whom stayed outside to keep watch, then fled on their bikes.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the thieves.