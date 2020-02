Challenge can lead to concussions, seizures and death

The Skull-Breaker Challenge has become popular among teens on TikTok.

It involves three participants, where the participant in the middle jumps in the air and is knocked out by those next to him. Several people have hospitalized with seizures and concussions after trying this challenge.

There have also been reports of deaths. Parents have been advised to warn their children to refrain from trying this challenge.