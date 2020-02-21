Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Three-day Quetta basant festival begins despite kite ban

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Section 144 imposed in the city to prevent kite flying

A three-day basant festival began in Quetta on Thursday despite a ban on flying kites in the city.

The authorities have banned kite flying under Section 144. Some shops were raided and shut down and cases registered against the shop owners selling kites and string.

But residents of the city had already made arrangements for basant. One resident said they are celebrating the festival because it brings them joy and happiness.

There are no such festivals and places around the city where they can go to have a good time, he added.
