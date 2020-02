The soup also includes handmade noodles

Chitrali soup is a staple in many house holds, but what makes it extra special is the addition of floral buds know as Kavirogh.

The soup's recipe varies in different households but the key ingredients remain the same.

The ingredients include: tomatoes, onion, beef mince, garlic, ginger and handmade noodles. Often people eat the soup with naan.