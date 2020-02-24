Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Student wellness stressed upon at Islamabad workshop for teachers

Posted: Feb 24, 2020
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Key challenges and possible solutions discussed in the conference

A workshop was organised for Islamabad teachers to discuss the challenges faced by them in classrooms.

The focus of the workshop was to equip the educators with tools that will help them in enhancing their classroom experience.

One of the organisers said that in Pakistan people come into this profession by chance and not by choice. "Teachers become teachers by default not by design," he added.

The organisers focused on the importance of student wellness at the conference too.
Islamabad teachers
 
A virtual guide to the PSL 5 Karachi traffic plan
'Rival artist employed bloggers to spread hate for PSL5 anthem'
Jones cleans the dug out and Shoaib's tweet
Umar Akmal admits to meeting a bookie
TikTok's viral 'Skull-Breaker Challenge' could prove fatal for teens
