Student wellness stressed upon at Islamabad workshop for teachers

Key challenges and possible solutions discussed in the conference

A workshop was organised for Islamabad teachers to discuss the challenges faced by them in classrooms.

The focus of the workshop was to equip the educators with tools that will help them in enhancing their classroom experience.

One of the organisers said that in Pakistan people come into this profession by chance and not by choice. "Teachers become teachers by default not by design," he added.

The organisers focused on the importance of student wellness at the conference too.