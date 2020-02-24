Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Road studs rejected across the globe being used in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Islamabad administration needs more funds to remove them

Road studs commonly known as 'cat's eyes' were introduced in 1935 to indicate dangers on the road as these studs twinkle at night. However, they are used as speed breakers in Pakistan.

Development in the automobile sector and strict traffic laws across the world had forced the authorities to stop using these studs and look for others options.

Cat's eyes can cause accidents if cars drive over it at high speed. Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz says that they are unable to remove these reflectors due to lack of financial assistance. The metropolitan corporation in Islamabad has put these studs using their own funds and now require more funds to get rid of them.
