Road studs rejected across the globe being used in Pakistan

Islamabad administration needs more funds to remove them

Development in the automobile sector and strict traffic laws across the world had forced the authorities to stop using these studs and look for others options.

Cat's eyes can cause accidents if cars drive over it at high speed. Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz says that they are unable to remove these reflectors due to lack of financial assistance. The metropolitan corporation in Islamabad has put these studs using their own funds and now require more funds to get rid of them.