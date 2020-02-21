Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

‘Rival artist employed bloggers to spread hate for PSL5 anthem’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Ali Azmat says there is a conspiracy against Tayyar Hain

Pop-singer Ali Azmat thinks a 'rival artist' employed bloggers to spread hate about the PSL5 anthem.

Without naming anybody, Azmat made a reference to Ali Zafar's involvement in the scenario and said that singers who had previously sung anthems for the tournament had conspired against this year’s anthem Tayyar Hain.

All the hate comments on social media were actually “engineered” and not organic, Azmat said on ARY News programme Har Lamha Purjosh. The programme’s host, Waseem Badami, asked him if he was referring to Ali Zafar, to which Azmat said that he did not want to take any names.

In response to Azmat’s comment, Zafar took to Twitter and posted a video full of sarcasm. “Whatever problem you have in life, whether it’s social, or economic or the failure of a song or an event, there’s only one person responsible for it and that’s me,” the singer said sarcastically.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Azmat Ali Zafar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore woman provides motorbike pick and drop service for girls
Lahore woman provides motorbike pick and drop service for girls
A virtual guide to the PSL 5 Karachi traffic plan
A virtual guide to the PSL 5 Karachi traffic plan
Watch: Rawalpindi's Bohra community showcases women's home businesses
Watch: Rawalpindi’s Bohra community showcases women’s home businesses
Watch: PSL team Peshawar Zalmi gifted Peshawari chappals
Watch: PSL team Peshawar Zalmi gifted Peshawari chappals
Missing PIA plane taken to Germany after film shoot: PIA
Missing PIA plane taken to Germany after film shoot: PIA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.