‘Rival artist employed bloggers to spread hate for PSL5 anthem’

Ali Azmat says there is a conspiracy against Tayyar Hain

Pop-singer Ali Azmat thinks a 'rival artist' employed bloggers to spread hate about the PSL5 anthem.

Without naming anybody, Azmat made a reference to Ali Zafar's involvement in the scenario and said that singers who had previously sung anthems for the tournament had conspired against this year’s anthem Tayyar Hain.

All the hate comments on social media were actually “engineered” and not organic, Azmat said on ARY News programme Har Lamha Purjosh . The programme’s host, Waseem Badami, asked him if he was referring to Ali Zafar, to which Azmat said that he did not want to take any names.

In response to Azmat’s comment, Zafar took to Twitter and posted a video full of sarcasm. “Whatever problem you have in life, whether it’s social, or economic or the failure of a song or an event, there’s only one person responsible for it and that’s me,” the singer said sarcastically.