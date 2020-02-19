Remembering Agha Talish on his 22nd death anniversary

He died on February 19, 1998 in Lahore.

Agha Talish, a film star and one of the finest actors of his time, was remembered by fans on his 22nd death anniversary on Wednesday.

He was born in Ludhiana, India in 1926 and his real name was Agha Ali Abbas Qizilbash. Talish started his film career in 1950 but gained fame from his 1962 film Shaheed. His popular films include Saat Lakh, Ye Aman, Jheel Kinaaray, Mela, Aulad, Farangi, Baghawat and Qaidi.

He is also remembered for his roles in Umrao Jan Ada and Zeenat. Talish appeared in over 450 films.

His son Ahsan Talish is a well-known producer and actor.

He died in Lahore on February 19, 1998.