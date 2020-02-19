Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Remembering Agha Talish on his 22nd death anniversary

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
He died on February 19, 1998 in Lahore.

Agha Talish, a film star and one of the finest actors of his time, was remembered by fans on his 22nd death anniversary on Wednesday.

He was born in Ludhiana, India in 1926 and his real name was Agha Ali Abbas Qizilbash. Talish started his film career in 1950 but gained fame from his 1962 film Shaheed. His popular films include Saat Lakh, Ye Aman, Jheel Kinaaray, Mela, Aulad, Farangi, Baghawat and Qaidi.

He is also remembered for his roles in Umrao Jan Ada and Zeenat. Talish appeared in over 450 films.

His son Ahsan Talish is a well-known producer and actor.

He died in Lahore on February 19, 1998.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Agha Talish
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Actor, Film Star, Death Anniversary, Pakistani Cinema, Pakistani actor
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Kabaddi World Cup 2020 held in Lahore
Watch: Kabaddi World Cup 2020 held in Lahore
Fight breaks out as Karachi mayor inaugurate shops in Zulfiqarabad
Fight breaks out as Karachi mayor inaugurate shops in Zulfiqarabad
Lahore's Kinnaird College holds its annual sports gala
Lahore’s Kinnaird College holds its annual sports gala
This cafe in Gilgit's Jaglot serves yak stuffed naan
This cafe in Gilgit’s Jaglot serves yak stuffed naan
A family affair: Islamabad family full of table tennis champions
A family affair: Islamabad family full of table tennis champions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.