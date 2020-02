Ghulam Ali is running a karate club for the last 16 years

More than 400 students of all ages are being trained at the club. Ali says his students won 41 medals at the National Games in Peshawar last year.

Over 80 of his students have received black belts.

Ali has been entering his students into international competitions since 1997. They have also won the South Asian gold medal for karate thrice.