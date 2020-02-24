Quetta residents happy as winters comes to an end

They hope their businesses will flourish now

Winters in Balochistan are coming to an end as the temperature around the province are starting to increase. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the temperature in Jiwani was recorded at 17°C, 15°C in Pasni, 14°C in Nok Kundi, 13°C in Barkhan, 8°C in Khuzdar and 5°C in Quetta.

People of Quetta heaved a sigh of relief as the temperatures rise. A person said that he hopes that businesses will become normal as the winters are over.

The PMD has said that the temperatures will increase in the next few days.