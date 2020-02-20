PSL5: Multan Sultan’s fan sketches Shahid Afridi and team logo

He wishes to give this sketch to Afridi

As cricket returns home, the people of Multan are excited to see their first home game after years. Rashid, a sketch artist from Multan, created a sketch of his favorite team Multan Sultans as well as their star turn Shahid Khan Afridi. Rashid says that he wished to gift the sketch to Shahid Afridi to show his love and affection for the sportsman.

People of Multan are supporting their home team and are hopeful that their team will perform well in the tournament.