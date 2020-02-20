Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

PSL5: Multan Sultan’s fan sketches Shahid Afridi and team logo

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
He wishes to give this sketch to Afridi

As cricket returns home, the people of Multan are excited to see their first home game after years. Rashid, a sketch artist from Multan, created a sketch of his favorite team Multan Sultans as well as their star turn Shahid Khan Afridi. Rashid says that he wished to gift the sketch to Shahid Afridi to show his love and affection for the sportsman.

People of Multan are supporting their home team and are hopeful that their team will perform well in the tournament.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Multan Sultan PSL 2020 PSL5
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Sports day, Girls college
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fight breaks out as Karachi mayor inaugurate shops in Zulfiqarabad
Fight breaks out as Karachi mayor inaugurate shops in Zulfiqarabad
Lahore's Kinnaird College holds its annual sports gala
Lahore’s Kinnaird College holds its annual sports gala
This cafe in Gilgit's Jaglot serves yak stuffed naan
This cafe in Gilgit’s Jaglot serves yak stuffed naan
A family affair: Islamabad family full of table tennis champions
A family affair: Islamabad family full of table tennis champions
Lahore woman provides motorbike pick and drop service for girls
Lahore woman provides motorbike pick and drop service for girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.