Polio workers trudge through snow to immunise Neelum Valley children

Temperatures have dropped

It has started snowing again in Neelum Valley, but that hasn't stopped the polio workers in the area from performing their duties.

The valley's polio workers are battling heavy snow and providing anti-polio vaccination for the children of the area.

A lady health worker says that it is dangerous and difficult because the snow is between eight and 10 feet high. "But our spirits are high. We will give polio drops to the children of every house," she said, sharing that it was the third day of the polio drive.

Mansehra is also witnessing snowfall and rainfall with brief intervals. The temperature has dropped in Charsadda and Mardan too after rainfall. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the area.