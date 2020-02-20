Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Polio workers trudge through snow to immunise Neelum Valley children

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Temperatures have dropped

It has started snowing again in Neelum Valley, but that hasn't stopped the polio workers in the area from performing their duties.

The valley's polio workers are battling heavy snow and providing anti-polio vaccination for the children of the area.

A lady health worker says that it is dangerous and difficult because the snow is between eight and 10 feet high. "But our spirits are high. We will give polio drops to the children of every house," she said, sharing that it was the third day of the polio drive.

Mansehra is also witnessing snowfall and rainfall with brief intervals. The temperature has dropped in Charsadda and Mardan too after rainfall. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the area.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Anti-polio mardan neelam valley
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Peshawar, famous soup, Food
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore's Kinnaird College holds its annual sports gala
Lahore’s Kinnaird College holds its annual sports gala
A family affair: Islamabad family full of table tennis champions
A family affair: Islamabad family full of table tennis champions
Lahore woman provides motorbike pick and drop service for girls
Lahore woman provides motorbike pick and drop service for girls
Watch: Rawalpindi's Bohra community showcases women's home businesses
Watch: Rawalpindi’s Bohra community showcases women’s home businesses
A virtual guide to the PSL 5 Karachi traffic plan
A virtual guide to the PSL 5 Karachi traffic plan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.