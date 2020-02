It can help you navigate obstacles while walking

Three engineers from Peshawar have made a device that can assist the blind in daily tasks.

The device replaces the traditional white cane used to navigate obstacles while walking. Censors on it detect and warn you of obstacles, wet floors and light deficiency.

They have also made a mobile application to detect an object from a picture and tell you what it is. One of the innovator says that their aim was to provide equipment to benefit those who are visually impaired.