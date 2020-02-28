Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
People don’t need to wear masks, says Jinnah hospital chief

Posted: Feb 28, 2020
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
People with symptoms of flu should wear them, says Seemin Jamali

After two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Pakistan, people started buying masks and the demand increased.

This lead to an increase in prices and shortage of supply. However, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Karachi Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali says that there is no need for the public to wear face masks. People traveling from China, Iran, Italy or parts of world that have confirmed cases of coronavirus or someone who is exhibiting flu symptoms should put these masks on, she added.

The Sindh High Court heard on Friday a case regarding the high prices and unavailability of masks. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked who told the public to wear masks in the first place. He said that this is new way to sell masks by spreading fear.

The administration of Central Jail Karachi has been ordered to stitch 4,000 masks for prisoners.

