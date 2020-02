A minute of silence observed

Pakistanis expressed solidarity with Kashmiris by gathering around the roads linking Mirpur Khas to Kashmir and forming a human chain.

The protesters chanted "Kashmir banega Pakistan [Kashmir will become Pakistan]".

Visuals of Kashmiri protests in Indian occupied Kashmir were displayed on screen set up on the road. A minute of silence was also observed at 10am on Wednesday.

People from Multan, Sialkot, Jhelum, Okara and other cities participated in the protest.