Multan to host its first PSL match Feb 26

Security on high alert

As PSL5 progresses, the matches have been moved to Multan and Rawalpindi. It will be the first time that a PSL match will be played at these venues.

Strict security arrangements have been made in Multan. More than 2,800 police officers will be on duty and 270 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed around the stadium. A traffic plan has been set. Around 1,000 traffic wardens will be on duty.

Regional police officer Multan Waseem Ahmed Khan says that they have a state-of-the-art system to manage security. Chief traffic officer Huma Naseem says that they are trying their best to facilitate people.

The match will be played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.