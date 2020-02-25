Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Multan to host its first PSL match Feb 26

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Security on high alert

As PSL5 progresses, the matches have been moved to Multan and Rawalpindi. It will be the first time that a PSL match will be played at these venues.

Strict security arrangements have been made in Multan. More than 2,800 police officers will be on duty and 270 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed around the stadium. A traffic plan has been set. Around 1,000 traffic wardens will be on duty.

Regional police officer Multan Waseem Ahmed Khan says that they have a state-of-the-art system to manage security. Chief traffic officer Huma Naseem says that they are trying their best to facilitate people.

The match will be played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Multan PSL5
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
cat's eye studs on Islamabad road, speed breakers in Pakistan, twinkling studs are dangerous
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
A virtual guide to the PSL 5 Karachi traffic plan
A virtual guide to the PSL 5 Karachi traffic plan
'Rival artist employed bloggers to spread hate for PSL5 anthem'
‘Rival artist employed bloggers to spread hate for PSL5 anthem’
Jones cleans the dug out and Shoaib's tweet
Jones cleans the dug out and Shoaib’s tweet
Umar Akmal admits to meeting a bookie
Umar Akmal admits to meeting a bookie
TikTok's viral 'Skull-Breaker Challenge' could prove fatal for teens
TikTok’s viral ‘Skull-Breaker Challenge’ could prove fatal for teens
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.