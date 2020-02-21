Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Missing PIA plane taken to Germany after film shoot: PIA

Posted: Feb 21, 2020
SC orders NAB to investigate the case

The Supreme Court has told Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood Malik to choose between the Pakistan Air Force and PIA.

He cannot hold two posts at once, said the bench, which declared his appointment as chief of the national airlines illegal.

During the hearing on Thursday, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said PIA needs a permanent CEO that will make it into an international standard airline. It should be providing better services to passengers, it said.

Malik has been asked to submit an answer by the next hearing

in March. The chief justice said Malik should resign from the PAF and

permanently join PIA.

The court also rejected a report submitted by PIA in the missing plane case. Justice Ahmed said PIA officials just come up with paperwork. The court asked about the decision to sell the airplane, to which the PIA lawyer replied that the plane was sent to Malta for a movie shoot. After that, the plane went to Germany where it was sold.

The court showed concern about the film company being Israel-based. There is no money trail available for three other airplanes that were sold, the court added.

