Karachi wedding halls, apartments worth over Rs30m razed

Operation conducted in Gulshan, Nazimabad, Gulberg, MalirThe SBCA razed 15 wedding halls and over 50 apartments in an operation against illegal construction in Karachi. The operation on the orders of the Supreme Court.According to the SBCA, the destroyed buildings were worth more than Rs30 million rupees. The anti-encroachment operation was targeting illegal construction in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Malir and Baldia Town.The SBCA submitted an anti-encroachment status report to the chief secretary.