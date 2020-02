CCTV footage shows street crime on the rise in city

Street crime is on the rise in Karachi.

CCTV footage shows a man being robbed at an ATM machine after he left the door unlocked. The robber went inside, checked the man's account balance and forced him to clear out all cash from his account.

A car snatched at Gulshan-e-Iqbal was also captured through CCTV. In the footage, four armed men can be seen sitting in a car and making the owner drive them to Sacchal where they dropped of the owner and drove the car away.