Islamabad’s Express Highway gets a makeover

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Walls painted with images of Pakistani monuments

The walls of Islamabad's Express Highway have a new look. The now have painted images of Pakistani monuments.

Once these walls was earlier full of different political slogans. It used to say 'Zindabad' or 'Murdabad' with local adverts on it. To get rid of the chalked walls, the local government took an initative to paint it.

According to the painter, it was done so foreigners visiting Pakistan left the country with a positive image  in mind. The city administration wants to give a simple message: Pakistan is changing.
