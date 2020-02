Seven people have been arrested

The Islamabad police arrested three gangs involved in dacoities and robberies on Thursday.

Two members of a gang involved in robbing bank customers that were getting money from ATMs or the bank were arrested. They confessed that they were tipped off by a bank employee.

Five members of another gang involved in snatching mobile phones and valuables in Golra were also taken into custody.

Another robber, who was involved in crime in the F-10 and Blue Area was arrested as well.