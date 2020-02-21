How this Quetta polio victim became an eradicator

She is an anti-polio campaign supervisor

Farzana, an anti-polio campaign supervisor in Quetta is working to eradicate the polio from her city. She was infected with polio when she was young and it affected her ability to walk.

She has now decided to protect others from this disease. She has been a supervisor of the anti-polio campaign for the past four years and goes door to door to make sure every child gets the anti-polio vaccination.

Farzana said it is very difficult for her to go door to door because of security issues in the area and her ability to walk. She has overcome these difficulties because she says she wants to protect other children from the disease.

Her parents and brother are proud of her. She also has the support of her neighbours. According to Farzana, the parents resistant to anti-polio vaccinations change their opinions after meeting her.