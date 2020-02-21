Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

How this Quetta polio victim became an eradicator

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
She is an anti-polio campaign supervisor

Farzana, an anti-polio campaign supervisor in Quetta is working to eradicate the polio from her city. She was infected with polio when she was young and it affected her ability to walk.

She has now decided to protect others from this disease. She has been a supervisor of the anti-polio campaign for the past four years and goes door to door to make sure every child gets the anti-polio vaccination.

Farzana said it is very difficult for her to go door to door because of security issues in the area and her ability to walk. She has overcome these difficulties because she says she wants to protect other children from the disease.

Her parents and brother are proud of her. She also has the support of her neighbours. According to Farzana, the parents resistant to anti-polio vaccinations change their opinions after meeting her.

FaceBook WhatsApp
polio Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
psl 5, cricket returns home, Pakistan super league 200, opening ceremony
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore's Kinnaird College holds its annual sports gala
Lahore’s Kinnaird College holds its annual sports gala
A family affair: Islamabad family full of table tennis champions
A family affair: Islamabad family full of table tennis champions
Lahore woman provides motorbike pick and drop service for girls
Lahore woman provides motorbike pick and drop service for girls
A virtual guide to the PSL 5 Karachi traffic plan
A virtual guide to the PSL 5 Karachi traffic plan
Watch: Rawalpindi's Bohra community showcases women's home businesses
Watch: Rawalpindi’s Bohra community showcases women’s home businesses
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.