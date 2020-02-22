Hindus celebrate Maha Shivratri festival in Sindh

People gather at temples to pray, eat and celebrate

Mana Shivratri, which means the great night of Shiva, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated around the world on the new moon day of the month Maagha, according to Hindu calendar.

A popular legend about the festival is that it is the day Shiva got married. People gather at temples for prayers, eat and celebrate. Hindus fast on the day of Maha Shivratri and praise God Shiva for the forgiveness of their sins. It is a day for joy and festivity for them.