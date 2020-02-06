Faisalabad IT student develops smart shoe for the visually impaired

The shoe detects obstacles and alerts the person

Faisalabad's Shanza Munir has developed a smart shoe that can help visually impaired people.

She is an information technology (IT) student at Government College University.

The shoe has sensors that can detect obstacles coming in its way. It can alert the person through sounds and vibrations. Munir says that she wanted to do something for the blind community and that this shoe can alert them about physical obstacles in their path. The shoe has a power button and rechargable batteries installed. It cost Rs12,000 to make.