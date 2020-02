The park has 10,000 trees that produce multiple fruits

The Faisalabad Development has set up a park where people can pluck fruit from the trees free of charge.

The park has orange, guava, and plum trees. This is Punjab's first fruit park. Hundreds of thousands of trees will be planted on 69 kanals of land.

Swings will also be installed for children. So far, around 10,00 trees have been planted.